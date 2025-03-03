Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $270.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average of $268.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $234.18 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

