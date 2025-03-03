Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 102.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

