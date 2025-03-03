iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.20 and last traded at $70.32, with a volume of 352812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.54.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $637.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IYT. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 64,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 100.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 5,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 124.0% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 34,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

