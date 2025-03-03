iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stake Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,349 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $16,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,133,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $626,712,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after buying an additional 497,043 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 931,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,311,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,914,000 after acquiring an additional 541,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $154.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.52.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

