iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 81.7% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 22,667 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IYW opened at $154.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.52. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

