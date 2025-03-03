iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $92.34, with a volume of 56260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.06.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $572.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

