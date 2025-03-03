iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,501,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,540,000 after buying an additional 409,880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,774,000 after purchasing an additional 227,962 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 109,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,853 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,219,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IFRA opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

