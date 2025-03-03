iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.99 and last traded at $98.96, with a volume of 4965026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.31.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.25 and its 200-day moving average is $114.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,481,000 after acquiring an additional 173,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 629,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,118,000 after acquiring an additional 310,481 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,042,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 367,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,829,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

