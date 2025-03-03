iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,046,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT opened at $132.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.20 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

