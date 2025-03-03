iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,106 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.0% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $394.60 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $407.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.19. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.