iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is Auxano Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Auxano Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWB opened at $326.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.86. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $271.54 and a twelve month high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.