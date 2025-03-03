iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Durante & Waters LLC

Durante & Waters LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Durante & Waters LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Durante & Waters LLC owned about 0.34% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.69.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

