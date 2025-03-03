iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,698,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,517,000 after acquiring an additional 286,468 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,251,000 after buying an additional 66,958 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,745,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $612,200,000 after purchasing an additional 470,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after buying an additional 3,641,490 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

