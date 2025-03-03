iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.81 and last traded at $111.75, with a volume of 478682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.82.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 4.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
