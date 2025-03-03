iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,625 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.4% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

BATS QUAL opened at $181.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.56.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.