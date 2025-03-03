iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $218.25, with a volume of 1275471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

