iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUMGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $213.32 and last traded at $218.25, with a volume of 1275471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.99.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 465.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.