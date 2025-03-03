iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

