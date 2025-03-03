iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Boosted by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.1% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $14,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $120.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.0662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

