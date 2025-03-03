iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 11.3% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $21,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,279 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,539,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IUSB opened at $46.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.