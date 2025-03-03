iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $130.06 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $108.49 and a one year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
