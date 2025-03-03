iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,080,000. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,246,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $130.06 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $108.49 and a one year high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.57.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.