iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 8.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.38. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

