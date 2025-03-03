iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.3% of Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.38. The company has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

