iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 875.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $35.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.68. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $37.50.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

