Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.24, but opened at $8.91. Iris Energy shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 4,779,313 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IREN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Iris Energy from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

Iris Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. Analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Iris Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 1,059.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

