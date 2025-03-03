IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the January 31st total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of IO Biotech stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $0.86. 239,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,492. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.24. IO Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOBT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in IO Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IO Biotech by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

