Investors Purchase High Volume of Samsara Put Options (NYSE:IOT)

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 10,215 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 39% compared to the average daily volume of 7,349 put options.

In other Samsara news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 23,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,049,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,505,753.86. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $729,544.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,571,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,630,526. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,410,944 shares of company stock worth $67,599,835. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in Samsara by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 19.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IOT traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $47.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,082. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $61.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IOT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

