Investment Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.88 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

