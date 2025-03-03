Investment Partners LTD. Invests $742,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 157,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 62,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $47.90 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.81.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.