Investment Partners LTD. Has $379,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,149,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,476,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,779,859 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,928,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,491.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,808,571 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $256,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632,087 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Starbucks by 1,078.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,545,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,574,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.2 %

SBUX stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

