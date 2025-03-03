Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,330 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 1.51% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSMO. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $65.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

