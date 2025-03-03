Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Holdings Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 93.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $19,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $180.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.00. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $188.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

