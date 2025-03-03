Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.2% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $508.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.57. The company has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

