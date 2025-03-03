Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF
Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco KBW Bank ETF
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.