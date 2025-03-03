Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, an increase of 50.2% from the January 31st total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,790. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $49.32 and a 12-month high of $72.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.86.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Bank ETF

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBWB. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 480,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after acquiring an additional 125,850 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

