Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,987. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 123,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

