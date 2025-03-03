Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,000 shares, an increase of 61.6% from the January 31st total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 152,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,987. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $9.42.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
