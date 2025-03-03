Intrusion’s (INTZ) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intrusion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of INTZ opened at $0.85 on Monday. Intrusion has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.63.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intrusion will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 22,119 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

