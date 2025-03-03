International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 400 ($5.04) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) on Monday, reaching GBX 347.10 ($4.38). 27,028,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,422,139. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 141.40 ($1.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 368.06 ($4.64). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 324.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 254.82.

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.