International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.71) to GBX 400 ($5.04) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.
