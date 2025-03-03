Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

