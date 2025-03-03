Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDHQ. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,115,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 84.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 129,743 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

IDHQ opened at $30.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a one year low of $28.07 and a one year high of $32.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.23.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Further Reading

