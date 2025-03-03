Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $337,000 Stock Position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:ERTH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERTH. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF by 165.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:ERTH opened at $40.14 on Monday. Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.85.

About Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF

The Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF (ERTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Global Environment Select index. The fund tracks an index of global companies focusing on contributing to a more environmentally sustainable economy. ERTH was launched on Oct 24, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

