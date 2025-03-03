Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sells $441,600.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 990,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,863,616. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $384.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Universal Insurance by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 71,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Universal Insurance by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

