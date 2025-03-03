Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) EVP Sells $142,230.64 in Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $142,230.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,178 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,814.58. This represents a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $172.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.66 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $189.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Leerink Partners raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Quest Diagnostics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.