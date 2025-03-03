Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Douglas Martin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.67, for a total value of C$308,040.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 0.9 %

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$26.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,802. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of C$20.54 and a 52 week high of C$29.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.18.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -88.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

