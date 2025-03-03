Insider Selling: Kellanova (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $9,476,014.10 in Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $9,476,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,847,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,956,983,784.20. This represents a 0.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.5 %

Kellanova stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.61. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.25% and a net margin of 10.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,435,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,322,000 after buying an additional 281,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,725,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,489,000 after acquiring an additional 731,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,884,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,014,000 after acquiring an additional 158,560 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,982,000 after acquiring an additional 450,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,168,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,489,000 after purchasing an additional 111,396 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

