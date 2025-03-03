Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 14,069 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Incyte by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

