Insider Selling: Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Sells 14,069 Shares of Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 14,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,090.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,561.36. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:INCY opened at $73.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.35 and a 1 year high of $83.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.77 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.48). Incyte had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Incyte by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.
