Insider Selling: Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) CEO Sells $5,838,864.60 in Stock

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) CEO David E. Lazar sold 194,628,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.03, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.63. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

