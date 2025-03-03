Insider Selling: CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) EVP Sells $14,430.64 in Stock

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) EVP Melanie Antoon sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $14,430.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 253,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,091.74. The trade was a 1.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Melanie Antoon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Melanie Antoon sold 3,278 shares of CS Disco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $17,012.82.

NYSE:LAW opened at $4.81 on Monday. CS Disco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $290.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAW. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

