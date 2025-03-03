Insider Buying: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CEO Buys $47,600.00 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,361,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,241,834.80. This represents a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, February 25th, Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos acquired 10,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.76 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $277.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VNDA

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.