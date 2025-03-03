Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £49,606.40 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Angela Strank purchased 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,606.40 ($62,531.70).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 1.7 %

LON:RR opened at GBX 744 ($9.38) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 597.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 196.45 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 537.20 ($6.77).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 20.29 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 78.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rolls-Royce Holdings plc will post 8.5952 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 655 ($8.26) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 631.25 ($7.96).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

