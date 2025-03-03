Insider Buying: Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEX) Insider Buys A$71,250.00 in Stock

Fenix Resources Limited (ASX:FEXGet Free Report) insider John Welborn purchased 250,000 shares of Fenix Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.29 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,250.00 ($44,254.66).

The company has a market capitalization of $233.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Fenix Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral tenements in Western Australia. It operates through three segments: Mining, Logistics, and Port Services. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Iron Ridge Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. It also provides bulk commodity road and rail haulage logistics solutions to fenix operations and third-party customers; and in-loading access through truck or rail for secure storage on wharf storage facilities; and direct ship loading access and services.

