Insider Buying: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Director Acquires $313,950.00 in Stock

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) Director John Greene purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $313,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $313,950. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $43.92 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.67.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. Equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRSP shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

